Lake Washington Partners Buys 418,000 SF Industrial Facility in South Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Seattle-based investment firm Lake Washington Partners has purchased Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial facility in South Dallas. Built in 2022, the property features 36-foot clear heights, 78 dock doors, two ramps, 124 car parking spaces and 107 trailer stalls. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Adam Citron, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Blumenfeld Development Group and Declaration Partners, in the transaction.