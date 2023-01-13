REBusinessOnline

Lake Washington Partners Buys 418,000 SF Industrial Facility in South Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Seattle-based investment firm Lake Washington Partners has purchased Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial facility in South Dallas. Built in 2022, the property features 36-foot clear heights, 78 dock doors, two ramps, 124 car parking spaces and 107 trailer stalls. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Adam Citron, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Blumenfeld Development Group and Declaration Partners, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  