Lalani Ventures, Exact Capital to Develop $160M Mixed-Income Multifamily Tower at Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA — Lalani Ventures, owner of the historic Underground Atlanta development in downtown Atlanta, has formed a joint venture with New York-based Exact Capital to develop a $160 million multifamily high-rise project. The 30-story tower will feature a mix of 163 affordable housing units, with incomes restricted to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, as well as 242 market-rate apartments and community amenities.

Lalani Ventures and Exact Capital are currently in the planning and design phases for the tower and have tapped architectural firm Niles Bolton to handle the unnamed tower’s design, engineering and permitting. The site for the tower is at Underground Atlanta’s fountain plaza, which is bordered by Peachtree Street to the west, Wall Street to the north, Pryor Street to the east and Upper Alabama Street to the south.

The board at Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm, voted yesterday to approve an inducement for a $40 million tax-exempt bond issuance to help finance the tower’s affordable housing units. The Invest Atlanta board will have an opportunity to review the project again before providing its final resolution in advance of the Lalani-Exact joint venture closing on its construction loan next year.

The co-developers are aiming to break ground on the tower before the end of 2025.