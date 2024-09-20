Friday, September 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new multifamily tower at Underground Atlanta will feature 163 affordable housing units and 242 market-rate apartments.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Lalani Ventures, Exact Capital to Develop $160M Mixed-Income Multifamily Tower at Underground Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Lalani Ventures, owner of the historic Underground Atlanta development in downtown Atlanta, has formed a joint venture with New York-based Exact Capital to develop a $160 million multifamily high-rise project. The 30-story tower will feature a mix of 163 affordable housing units, with incomes restricted to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, as well as 242 market-rate apartments and community amenities.

Lalani Ventures and Exact Capital are currently in the planning and design phases for the tower and have tapped architectural firm Niles Bolton to handle the unnamed tower’s design, engineering and permitting. The site for the tower is at Underground Atlanta’s fountain plaza, which is bordered by Peachtree Street to the west, Wall Street to the north, Pryor Street to the east and Upper Alabama Street to the south.

The board at Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm, voted yesterday to approve an inducement for a $40 million tax-exempt bond issuance to help finance the tower’s affordable housing units. The Invest Atlanta board will have an opportunity to review the project again before providing its final resolution in advance of the Lalani-Exact joint venture closing on its construction loan next year. 

The co-developers are aiming to break ground on the tower before the end of 2025.

You may also like

Partnership Buys Two North Dallas Office Buildings Totaling...

Waterton Buys 410-Unit L Seven Apartment Property in...

NHH Underway on 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Pinnacle Brokers $42M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

IPA Arranges $75M in Financing for Redevelopment of...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 239-Unit Apartment Community in...

U.S. Development Completes 107-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

GPI Purchases 292-Unit Lofts at NoHo Commons Apartments...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 136,500 SF Distribution...