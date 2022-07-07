Lalani Ventures Inks Deal to Move Atlanta Brewing Co. to Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA — Lalani Ventures has signed Atlanta Brewing Co., a pioneer of the craft beer movement in the Southeast, to relocate from Atlanta’s West Midtown district to Underground Atlanta, a historic mixed-use redevelopment underway in south downtown Atlanta. The brewer was founded in 1993 with its first location off Williams Street in Midtown, before moving to its current location in 2007. The brewer will relocate again to Underground Atlanta and operate a new indoor/outdoor taproom, brewery and restaurant along Upper Alabama Street. The 8,600-square-foot location, which was once the Atlanta Visitors Center, is set to open before the end of the year and will feature a rotation of guest chefs, ping pong tables, a canning operation and roll-up garage doors. Additionally, the taproom will offer 20 beer selections and self-pouring taps throughout the space.

Lalani Ventures has previously secured leases at Underground Atlanta with Fulton County’s Public Arts Future Lab, an artist residency funded by Microsoft; MARTA Artbound, MARTA’s public art program; Arts & Entertainment Atlanta; YELLE Beauty, a black woman-owned and operated beauty concept by Yandy Smith-Harris; Dancing Crepes, a new dining concept also by Smith-Harris; dolo’s pizza company, a pizza concept by Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker; and Daiquiriville, a 2,200 square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar owned and operated by Luisa Duran. In addition to these new concepts, the previous ownership signed leases with The Masquerade, the famous Atlanta music and events venue that relocated in 2019; Future Showbar and Restaurant, a 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ restaurant and bar; and iScream Ice Cream.