Lalani Ventures, Ravine to Open 181,000 SF Music Venue at Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Lalani Ventures, in partnership with Ravine, will open a 181,000-square-foot live music and performance venue at Underground Atlanta, a shopping and entertainment district situated in the Five Points neighborhood of south downtown Atlanta. Following the closure of its former location in 2021, Ravine’s new location, Ravine at Underground, will feature two stages with covered indoor and outdoor event space. One stage will accommodate 6,000 guests, while the other stage will accommodate 2,500 patrons.

Ravine at Underground will join additional entertainment venues at Underground Atlanta, including The Masquerade, a four-hall concert venue; The Frisky Whisker, a sound gallery and art space that includes a cat research and therapy center; and a 30,000-square-foot event hall.