Thursday, May 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble anchor Geneva Commons.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Lamar Cos. Acquires 440,370 SF Geneva Commons Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

GENEVA, ILL. — Lamar Cos., in conjunction with Real Capital Solutions, has acquired Geneva Commons, a 440,370-square-foot open-air shopping center in the western Chicago suburb of Geneva. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble are the anchor tenants, while The Fresh Market, Binny’s, DSW and HomeGoods are shadow anchors. Additional tenants include Sephora, Athleta, Lovesac, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Bath & Body Works, J. Crew Factory and First Watch. Lamar plans to make some capital improvements to the property.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Sale of 312-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 87,000 SF Headquarters for First...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $7.8M Sale of Cannabis...

Reynolds Asset Management Purchases 176-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Wichita Market Continues to Show Signs of Substantial...

Reports: Pinnacle Bank Buys Back 40-Story Office Tower...

DZMI Acquires 245,846 SF Office Building in Northwest...

TruCore Investments Buys 142,115 SF Industrial Property in...

Terra Lounge Opens 2,400 SF Bar, Restaurant at...