Lamar Cos. Acquires 440,370 SF Geneva Commons Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

GENEVA, ILL. — Lamar Cos., in conjunction with Real Capital Solutions, has acquired Geneva Commons, a 440,370-square-foot open-air shopping center in the western Chicago suburb of Geneva. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble are the anchor tenants, while The Fresh Market, Binny’s, DSW and HomeGoods are shadow anchors. Additional tenants include Sephora, Athleta, Lovesac, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Bath & Body Works, J. Crew Factory and First Watch. Lamar plans to make some capital improvements to the property.