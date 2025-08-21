Thursday, August 21, 2025
Humboldt Park Passive Living will feature 60 affordable housing units designed to meet Passive House construction standards.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Designs All-Electric Affordable Housing Development in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) has designed Humboldt Park Passive Living, a four-story, all-electric building at 750 N. Avers Ave. in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood. Developed by 548 Capital, the project will bring 60 affordable housing units and 7,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space to the community, including space planned for a grocery store and café. It is expected to become the largest affordable housing building in Chicago constructed to meet Passive House standards, a performance-driven framework for reducing energy use while improving indoor air quality, according to LJC.

The building will feature a ground-level community space, partially covered outdoor plaza and upper-floor terraces that double as communal gathering areas and rainwater collection zones. Apartments will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with 13 units reserved for residents with disabilities. Completion is slated for 2026.

