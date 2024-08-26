Lamar Johnson Collaborative Releases Renderings for Transformative Vision for Chicago’s Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), a full-service architecture firm based in Chicago, has released renderings for a transformative vision for Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile retail corridor in downtown Chicago. The Magnificent Mile Association commissioned the plan, known as MM2050, to explore innovative solutions for addressing vacancies spurred by the pandemic. LJC created a series of conceptual renderings, guided by four design pillars: people, place, technology and experience. The renderings showcase ideas for enhancing public spaces, improving pedestrian connectivity and encouraging sustainable, mixed-use development.
The MM2050 renderings are currently on display at the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) as part of a newly launched exhibition titled The New Magnificent: Visions to Renew and Reconnect the Mag Mile. The exhibit is part of the CAC’s Loop as Lab: Reshaping Downtowns initiative, which explores post-pandemic ideas for revitalizing Chicago’s central business district. The LJC designs are one of two concepts from architectural firms on display.
LJC’s vision focuses on four points of improvement along the mile-long corridor:
- Riverfront Gateway: At the Mag Mile’s southern gateway, the plan calls for improvements around the Michigan Avenue Bridge, such as a new stairway leading to the river’s edge, a new boat dock and the reimagining of Pioneer Court.
- Oak Street Beach Connector: At Michigan Avenue’s northern terminus, LJC envisions a new pedestrian bridge directly linking the corridor to Chicago Lakefront Trail and an improved Oak Street Beach, featuring new green space, seating and opportunities for programming.
- The Hub: To enhance the pedestrian environment along Michigan Avenue, the MM2050 plan focuses on widening sidewalks and creating café zones and places to relax. Additional plans call for a planted median lined with shade trees along with dedicated bus and electric vehicle lanes.
- Urban Oasis: A reimagined Jane Byrne Park would transform the area surrounding the historic Chicago Water Tower with a reflecting fountain, tiered event seating, tree grove, plantings and public art. Plans call for wider sidewalks and space for food trucks.