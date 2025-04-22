Lamar, Real Capital Solutions Acquire 456,742 SF Open-Air Retail Center in Burlington, North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Lamar Cos., in partnership with Real Capital Solutions, has acquired Alamance Crossing, a 456,742-square-foot open-air retail center located in Burlington, about 22 miles east of Greensboro, N.C. Hobby Lobby, Carousel Cinemas, Barnes & Noble and Belk anchor the center. Additional retailers include Buffalo Wild Wings, Tropical Smoothie Café, Anytime Fitness, Bath & Body Works, Kay Jewelers and DentalWorks, among others.

Tom Dobrowski of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Triad Business Journal reported that previous owner CBL Properties defaulted on the property’s $50 million loan and that Spinoso Real Estate Group was court-ordered to take over management of Alamance Crossing, as well as bring it to market. The news outlet also reported the asset traded hands for $38.5 million.