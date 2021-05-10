REBusinessOnline

Lambert Breaks Ground on 92-Room NOUN Hotel in Norman, Oklahoma

The NOUN Hotel in Norman, Oklahoma, is scheduled to open next summer.

NORMAN, OKLA. — Lambert, a hospitality development and management firm, has broken ground on the NOUN Hotel, a boutique property that will be situated near the University of Oklahoma’s campus in the downtown area. The hotel will 92 guestrooms, including two 900-square-foot suites, as well as a banquet room and several bars with indoor and outdoor seating. Completion is slated for summer 2022.

