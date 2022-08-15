Lambert Nears Completion of 92-Room NOUN Hotel in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — Hospitality development and management firm Lambert is nearing completion of the NOUN Hotel, a 92-room boutique hotel located near the University of Oklahoma’s campus in Norman. The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. The four-story hotel, which will include two suites, will offer multiple food and beverage establishments and 3,900 square feet of meeting and event space.