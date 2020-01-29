Lambrou, Bridges to Develop 218,000 SF City Harbor Mixed-Use Development in Ithaca, New York

City Harbor will feature 156 multifamily units and a medical building.

ITHACA, N.Y. — A partnership between Lambrou Real Estate and Bridges Development Group will develop City Harbor, a 218,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the Upstate New York city of Ithaca. The property will be located at 101 Pier Road, formerly the site of Johnson Boat Yard, on the southern shore of Finger Lake. A multifamily component of the project will feature 158,000 square feet of residential space with 156 one- and two-bedroom units, a fitness center, restaurant and other amenities. The project will also feature a 60,000-square-foot medical building and a 1,700-foot shoreline promenade. HOLT Architects is designing the project, and Edger Enterprises Inc. is the general contractor. The development team expects to break ground in May and to complete the first phase about 18 months later.