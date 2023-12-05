Lampshades Inc. Signs 16,950 SF Industrial Lease in Bedford Park, Illinois

BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Lampshades Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of lamp shades, has signed a 16,950-square-foot industrial lease at 5009 W. 66th St. in Bedford Park, about 15 miles southwest of Chicago. The tenant is relocating from Ogden Avenue in Chicago. The 255,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 18 feet, access to four common docks, 2,400 square feet of office space and one drive-in door. Ed Wabick and Chris Mergenthaler of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant. John D’Orazio of Colliers represented the owner, Mumford Properties.