SHELTON, CONN. — L’Amy America has signed a 27,461-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Shelton, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The provider of eyewear products also signed a 5,016-square-foot lease for its new office headquarters in Shelton at a site that is about a mile away from the warehouse. John Hannigan of locally based brokerage firm Choyce Peterson represented the tenant in both deals.