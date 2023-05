FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has arranged four retail leases totaling 19,745 square feet at Westcliff Shopping Center in Fort Worth. New tenants at the property include skateboarding and specialty apparel retailer Cowtown, Specialist Jewelry Clinic, Fort Worth Dance Academy and Organized Nest, a boutique professional services company. Ben Gehrke and Riley Dow of LanCarte represented the landlord, CTO Realty Growth Inc., in the lease negotiations.