LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 143,596 SF Industrial Property in Ennis, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ENNIS, TEXAS — LanCarte Commercial, an investment and brokerage firm based in Fort Worth, has arranged the sale of a 143,596-square-foot industrial property in Ennis, located south of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 2708 NE Main St. was built on 8.9 acres in 1969, renovated in 2010 and features 30-foot clear heights. Sarah LanCarte, Parker LanCarte and Jenny Carlstrom of LanCarte Commercial represented the seller in the transaction. Justin Rubel of Converd Commercial represented the out-of-state buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

