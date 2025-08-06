Wednesday, August 6, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeTexas

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 150,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Rhome, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RHOME, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has arranged the sale of a 150,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Rhome, located north of Fort Worth in Wise County. The building at 138 Leopard Road is located within 114 Industrial Park, which is also home to tenants such as Valor Steel, Texas Truck Doctor, HASA, Northwest ISD, Bulldog Services, Red River Tea and Spartan Group. Mark Boone and Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

