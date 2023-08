DALLAS — Fort Worth-based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has arranged the sale of a 50,138-square-foot industrial property located at 11126 Shady Trail Parkway in northwest Dallas. The property consists of three buildings that house 18 units on a 2.9-acre site. Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial represented the undisclosed seller, which acquired the property in 2020 and implemented a value-add program, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.