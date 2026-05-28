LanCarte Commercial Negotiates 50,099 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has negotiated a 50,099-square-foot industrial lease in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The space is located within Suite 200 at the building at 1201 Avenue S. Parker LanCarte and Mark Boone of LanCarte, along with Chris Routledge of Westbrook Real Estate, represented the tenant, thrift store retailer Brightmore Brands, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.