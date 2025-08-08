LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 100-Acre Industrial Development Site in Weatherford, Texas

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has negotiated the sale of a 100-acre industrial development site in Weatherford, a western suburb of Fort Worth. The site is located at the junction of South Main Street and Old Airport Road. The development will feature shallow-bay product that will be marketed for both sale and lease, and the project will also offer build-to-suit opportunities. Darren Cain and Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte represented the seller, Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc., in the transaction. Mark Boone, also with LanCarte, represented the undisclosed buyer.