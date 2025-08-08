Friday, August 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 100-Acre Industrial Development Site in Weatherford, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has negotiated the sale of a 100-acre industrial development site in Weatherford, a western suburb of Fort Worth. The site is located at the junction of South Main Street and Old Airport Road. The development will feature shallow-bay product that will be marketed for both sale and lease, and the project will also offer build-to-suit opportunities. Darren Cain and Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte represented the seller, Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc., in the transaction. Mark Boone, also with LanCarte, represented the undisclosed buyer.

You may also like

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 537,132 SF Spec...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $22.6M in Leasehold Financing for Downtown...

Capital Square Acquires 62-Unit Active Adult Community in...

Joint Venture Acquires Disston Plaza Shopping Center in...

Joint Venture Buys Manhattan Self-Storage Facility for $43.5M,...

Forman Capital Provides $20M Construction Loan for Redevelopment,...

Lingerfelt, Davis Sign M.C. Dean to 152,491 SF...

Bank Hapoalim Provides $33M Construction Loan for Central...

APG Buys 80,000 SF Infill Distribution Building in...