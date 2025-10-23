Thursday, October 23, 2025
LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 136,400 SF Warehouse in Rhome, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RHOME, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has negotiated the sale of a 136,400-square-foot warehouse in Rhome, located north of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 240 Tiger Drive was completed in 2023 and features 36- to 46-foot clear heights, 18 dock-high doors, 10 grade-level doors and 5,100 square feet of office space. Mark Boone and Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial represented the seller in the transaction. Forrest Cook and Ryan Vaughn of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

