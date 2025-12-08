LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 31-Acre Multifamily Development Site in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm LanCarte Commercial has negotiated the sale of a 31-acre multifamily development site in Fort Worth. The site is located at the northeast corner of Beach and East 1st streets on the city’s east side. The seller was not disclosed. The buyer, Phoenix-based developer NexMetro, plans to develop a 315-unit build-to-rent residential project on the site that will feature detached cottage-style homes arranged around landscaped courtyards, walking paths and open green spaces.