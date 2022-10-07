Lancaster County Council Approves Phase II of RedStone Mixed-Use Development in Metro Charlotte

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Council has approved developer MPV Properties’ plans for the second phase of RedStone, a mixed-use development in the Charlotte suburb of Indian Land. Phase II will comprise 350 apartments, 20 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of retail space. Located at the intersection of U.S. Highways 521 and 160, the second phase will be situated adjacent to Phase I, a shopping center that opened in 2016 and includes 80,000 square feet of existing retail and restaurant space, as well as the RedStone 14 Cinemas.

Between the two phases will be an event lawn that MPV plans to activate with live music, farmers markets and other public events. The developer has begun leasing the retail space at Phase II, which will break ground in fall 2023. Michael Bilodeau and Steve Vermillion of MPV Properties, along with Jason McArthur of Mission Properties, are leading the development of RedStone Phase II. Robbie Adams and Joey Morganthall of MPV Properties are responsible for retail leasing.