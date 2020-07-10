Lancaster Pollard Provides $17.2M HUD Refinancing for Seniors Housing Asset Near Rochester

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lancaster Pollard, a division of ORIX Real Estate Capital, has provided $17.2 million in financing for Aaron Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility in the Rochester suburb of Fairport. The FHA 232/223(f) loan will refinance several types of acquisition loans into a single payment structure. The new financing is nonrecourse and features a fixed interest rate. The current owner bought the property in 2018 and improved the operations and financial performance at the facility. Miles Kingston of Lancaster Pollard handled the debt origination.