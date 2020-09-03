REBusinessOnline

Lancaster Pollard Provides $33M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Seniors Housing Asset in Honolulu

Posted on by in Hawaii, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

The-Plaza-Punchbowl-Honolulu-HI

Renovated in 2017, The Plaza at Punchbowl in Honolulu features 68 independent living units, 20 assisted living units and 20 memory care units.

HONOLULU — Lancaster Pollard Mortgage Co. has provided a $33 million refinancing for The Plaza at Punchbowl, a seniors housing community in Honolulu.

Built in 2003 and renovated in 2017, The Plaza at Punchbowl is a Class A facility that features 68 independent living units, 20 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. It is one of six seniors housing communities that The Plaza Assisted Living operates in Hawaii.

The borrower is MW Group. The Fannie Mae loan features a 10-year term and five years of interest-only payments.

The Plaza at Punchbowl is located on the slopes of Punchbowl Crater, an extinct volcanic tuff cone located in the heart of the city. The Punchbowl Crater is known for being home to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, a U.S. armed services memorial that draws millions of visitors each year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  