REBusinessOnline

Lancaster Pollard Provides $7.2M Refinancing for Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Rosewood Courte for Northwest Care Senior Living

Rosewood Courte Memory Care is located in Edmonds, Wash., 15 miles north of downtown Seattle.

EDMONDS, WASH. — Lancaster Pollard has provided $7.2 million in refinancing for Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle.

The Fannie Mae loan provides long-term, fixed-rate financing. The borrower will use the funds for capital improvements. Although the borrower was not disclosed, the property is listed on Northwest Care Senior Living’s website.

Grant Goodman, Casey Moore and Doug Harper led the transaction for Lancaster Pollard.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult