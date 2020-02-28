Lancaster Pollard Provides $7.2M Refinancing for Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, Washington

Rosewood Courte Memory Care is located in Edmonds, Wash., 15 miles north of downtown Seattle.

EDMONDS, WASH. — Lancaster Pollard has provided $7.2 million in refinancing for Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle.

The Fannie Mae loan provides long-term, fixed-rate financing. The borrower will use the funds for capital improvements. Although the borrower was not disclosed, the property is listed on Northwest Care Senior Living’s website.

Grant Goodman, Casey Moore and Doug Harper led the transaction for Lancaster Pollard.