Lancaster Pollard Secures $25M Refinancing for Chaska Heights Senior Living in Minnesota

The 138-unit assisted living and memory care community was developed in 2015.

CHASKA, MINN. — Lancaster Pollard Mortgage Co. has arranged a $25 million loan for the refinancing of Chaska Heights Senior Living, a 138-unit assisted living and memory care community in Chaska, approximately 22 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Chaska Heights was originally developed in 2015 with a funding structure that included tax-increment financing from the Chaska Economic Development Authority. The facility consists of two buildings, with 66 assisted living units in one section and 58 assisted living units and 14 memory care units in the other. Tealwood Senior Living operates the community. Quintin Harris, who recently expanded his leadership role at Lancaster Pollard by taking helm of the Midwest team, led the transaction. The fixed-rate financing, which carries a 35-year term, also funds renovations.