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Encore Medical Center in Bryant, Ark., will be operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).
AcquisitionsArkansasHealthcareLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Landes Group Acquires Healthcare Center in Central Arkansas, Signs UAMS as Operator

by John Nelson

BRYANT, ARK. — The Landes Group has acquired Encore Medical Center, a 108,055-square-foot healthcare property in Bryant, about 19 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Dallas-based owner also finalized a long-term lease agreement with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), which will operate the facility that formerly operated as the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed. CGA Capital provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Landes Group.

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