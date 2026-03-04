Wednesday, March 4, 2026
The Station at Oxford will be situated on 27 acres near the University of Mississippi. (Rendering courtesy of Atlas Bay VR)
Landmark Acquires Land Near Ole Miss, Plans 817-Bed Student Housing Development

by John Nelson

OXFORD, MISS. — Landmark Properties has acquired a 27-acre development site on Oxford Way near the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford. The property will be home to The Station at Oxford, an 817-bed, cottage-style community developed in partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments.

The development will offer 269 fully furnished units in a mix of two- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include a clubhouse, resort-style pool with cabanas and hammocks, fitness center, sports simulator, Jumbotron, cornhole boards, fire pits and a pickleball court. The Station at Oxford will also offer parking for up to 904 vehicles.

The development team for the project, which is scheduled for completion ahead of Ole Miss’ 2027-2028 academic year, includes Landmark Construction, Niles Bolton Associates and JM Engineering.

