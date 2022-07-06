Landmark, ACRE Deliver 350-Unit Multifamily Community in Covington, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

COVINGTON, GA. — Landmark Properties and ACRE have delivered The Cove at Covington Town Center, a 350-unit apartment community within the 131-acre Covington Town Center master-planned development. The property manager, Charleston-based Greystar, has begun leasing the metro Atlanta community for rents ranging between $1,285 and $3,035 per month, according to the property website. Situated at 12301 Town Center Blvd. in Covington, The Cove features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging between 620 and 1,945 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, coworking spaces, fitness center, linear park, dog park and a pet spa. Each unit includes washers and dryers, modern lighting fixtures and quartz countertops.