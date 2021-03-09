Landmark, AECOM-Canyon to Develop 32-Story Student Housing Tower in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Landmark Properties and AECOM-Canyon Partners have partnered to co-develop The Metropolitan at Atlanta, a 32-story, 835-bed student housing development located a quarter-mile from Georgia State University (GSU) in downtown Atlanta. Construction at The Metropolitan will begin later this month and is scheduled for completion by August 2023.

Located at Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive, the 265-unit project will span 325,000 square feet, including approximately 5,700 square feet of retail space. The mixed-use development will be located near Five Points MARTA station, Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The Metropolitan will be Landmark’s fourth development in the Atlanta area since 2018.

The Metropolitan will offer one- to five-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, concierge service, 24-hour fitness center, golf simulator and café study lounge. Units will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as high-speed internet and cable.

AECOM-Canyon Partners, a joint venture partnership between AECOM Capital and Canyon Partners LLC, is bringing design, construction management and engineering expertise to the project. Landmark Urban Construction is the general contractor for the project, and CNNA Architects and W&A Engineering are also part of the development team.

Landmark is a student housing developer based in Athens, Ga. The company currently has more than $6.9 billion of assets under management and $2.9 billion in assets currently under construction.