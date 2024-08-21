Landmark, Atlantic American Complete 702-Bed Student Housing Development Near FSU

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has completed The Metropolitan Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing development located near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee.

Located at 1701 W. Pensacola St., the mid-rise project offers 217 fully furnished units in two- through four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, jumbotron, outdoor recreation and grilling areas, a gaming lawn, putting green, fitness center, study spaces and onsite parking.

The development team for the project included Dwell Design Studio and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction arm of Landmark Properties.