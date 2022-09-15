Landmark, Atlantic American Partners Break Ground on 702-Bed Student Housing Project Near FSU

The Metropolitan at Tallahassee will be located at 1701 W. Pensacola St. near Florida State University’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has broken ground on The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing development near Florida State University. The community will be located at 1701 W. Pensacola St. near the university’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The development is set to offer two- to four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities will include an outdoor putting green, 24-hour study lounge, computer lab, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a grilling area. Landmark Construction will serve as the general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in August 2024.