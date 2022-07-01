REBusinessOnline

Landmark Begins Construction on 585-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Development, Southeast, Student Housing

The Retreat at Fayetteville will be a 585-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of Arkansas campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Landmark Properties has begun construction on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of Arkansas campus. Located at 1030 Razorback Road in Fayetteville, the community will offer a mix of two- to five-bedroom, fully furnished units in a cottage-style development. Shared amenities will include outdoor green space with a putting green and bocce ball area; 24-hour study lounge; computer lab; fitness center; resort-style swimming pool and hot tub; grilling area; and a fire pit. The property will also feature 1,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Athens, Ga.-based Landmark expects to complete the project in fall 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  