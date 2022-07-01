Landmark Begins Construction on 585-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arkansas

The Retreat at Fayetteville will be a 585-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of Arkansas campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Landmark Properties has begun construction on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of Arkansas campus. Located at 1030 Razorback Road in Fayetteville, the community will offer a mix of two- to five-bedroom, fully furnished units in a cottage-style development. Shared amenities will include outdoor green space with a putting green and bocce ball area; 24-hour study lounge; computer lab; fitness center; resort-style swimming pool and hot tub; grilling area; and a fire pit. The property will also feature 1,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Athens, Ga.-based Landmark expects to complete the project in fall 2023.