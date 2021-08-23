REBusinessOnline

Landmark, Blackstone Form $784M Joint Venture, Plan to Acquire Student Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, New York, Southeast, Student Housing

ATHENS, GA. AND NEW YORK CITY — Athens-based Landmark Properties and New York-based Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BREIT) have formed a joint venture partnership in order to recapitalize and acquire eight student housing properties totaling 5,416 beds across the United States. TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to both Landmark Properties and BREIT in the $784 million deal. The sellers and the locations of the eight student housing properties were not disclosed.

Blackstone completed the transaction because the company was looking to grow its student housing portfolio. Jacob Werner of Blackstone said the eight properties are at leading colleges that have rising enrollments, according to The Real Deal.

Landmark Properties is a student housing developer and owner-operator with $7.7 billion of properties under management currently. With this most recent student housing transaction, Landmark’s portfolio includes 79 student housing communities. The firm unveiled plans in July to develop three new student housing projects with a total of 2,544 beds across three states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews