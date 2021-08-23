Landmark, Blackstone Form $784M Joint Venture, Plan to Acquire Student Housing Portfolio

ATHENS, GA. AND NEW YORK CITY — Athens-based Landmark Properties and New York-based Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BREIT) have formed a joint venture partnership in order to recapitalize and acquire eight student housing properties totaling 5,416 beds across the United States. TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to both Landmark Properties and BREIT in the $784 million deal. The sellers and the locations of the eight student housing properties were not disclosed.

Blackstone completed the transaction because the company was looking to grow its student housing portfolio. Jacob Werner of Blackstone said the eight properties are at leading colleges that have rising enrollments, according to The Real Deal.

Landmark Properties is a student housing developer and owner-operator with $7.7 billion of properties under management currently. With this most recent student housing transaction, Landmark’s portfolio includes 79 student housing communities. The firm unveiled plans in July to develop three new student housing projects with a total of 2,544 beds across three states.