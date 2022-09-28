REBusinessOnline

Landmark Breaks Ground on 231-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Madison, Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Build-to-Rent, Development, Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, Southeast

The Everstead at Madison will be located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison and comprise 231 single-family and cottage-style homes. The property is the first build-to-rent property for student housing developer Landmark Properties.

MADISON, ALA. — Landmark Properties, the student housing development giant based in Athens, Ga., has broken ground on its first build-to-rent community. The property, named The Everstead at Madison, will be located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison and comprise 231 single-family and cottage-style homes. Finishes for the homes will include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantries, hardwood-style floors, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet for the main bedroom and backyards with private patios. Some units will also feature an attached garage. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, playground, fire pit, grilling area and a dog park. TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing on behalf of Landmark, which expects to deliver first homes in 2023 and complete the neighborhood in 2024.

