Landmark Cos. Acquires Multifamily Property in Netcong, New Jersey, for $44.5M

NETCONG, N.J. — Landmark Cos. LLC has acquired a 126-unit multifamily property located at 34 Bank St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Netcong for $44.5 million. The newly constructed, transit-served community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl wood plank flooring. Amenities include grilling stations, fire pits, a clubhouse and fitness center. Eric Johnson of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented Landmark Cos. in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.