REBusinessOnline

Landmark Cos. Acquires Multifamily Property in Netcong, New Jersey, for $44.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NETCONG, N.J. — Landmark Cos. LLC has acquired a 126-unit multifamily property located at 34 Bank St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Netcong for $44.5 million. The newly constructed, transit-served community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl wood plank flooring. Amenities include grilling stations, fire pits, a clubhouse and fitness center. Eric Johnson of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented Landmark Cos. in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  