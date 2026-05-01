Landmark Cos. Acquires Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex for $35M

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Landmark Cos. has acquired The Grove at Piscataway, a 110-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey, for $35 million. Built in 2020, the property consists of three residential buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 978 square feet, as well as a clubhouse building. Twenty percent (22) of the units are subject to income restrictions. Other amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, social lounge with billiards and coworking space. Mike Oliver, Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Elizabeth DeVesty, Ryan Robertson and Austin Pierce of JLL represented Landmark in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.