Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Arden-at-Corinth
Arden at Corinth has a total project cost of $63.3 million.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Landmark Cos. to Develop 296-Unit Multifamily Project in Corinth, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CORINTH, TEXAS — Florida-based developer Landmark Cos. will build a 296-unit multifamily project in Corinth, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Arden at Corinth will consist of two three-story apartment buildings with 268 units and four two-story townhome buildings with 28 units. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and private patios and balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the first quarter of next year.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 140,218 SF Independence Square...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 17.6-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Texas AirSystems Signs 103,000 SF Office Lease in...

Joint Venture Acquires Development Site for 648-Bed Student...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 25,125 SF Industrial Lease...

CapRock Partners Buys 22 Acres Within World Logistics...

Silver Creek Starts Construction of Sossaman Business Campus...

Brookfield, G&S Investors Break Ground on 60-Story Multifamily...

Beechwood Receives Approval for 43-Acre Residential Development in...