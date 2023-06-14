Landmark Cos. to Develop 296-Unit Multifamily Project in Corinth, Texas

CORINTH, TEXAS — Florida-based developer Landmark Cos. will build a 296-unit multifamily project in Corinth, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Arden at Corinth will consist of two three-story apartment buildings with 268 units and four two-story townhome buildings with 28 units. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and private patios and balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the first quarter of next year.