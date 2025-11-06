Thursday, November 6, 2025
Peninsula Investments is also a development partner on The Retreat at Westerly, a new student housing project for students at Penn State University in State College. Landmark's in-house construction team is serving as the general contractor for the project. Ken Wellar and Steffan Ramos of GREA brokered the sale of the development site.
Landmark, Golden Primera to Develop 546-Bed Student Housing Community Near Penn State University

by Taylor Williams

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — A joint venture between Georgia-based Landmark Properties and Golden Primera will develop a 546-bed student housing community near the Penn State University campus in State College. The 11.2-acre site is located at 418-428 Westerly Parkway, and the cottage-style property will be known as The Retreat at Westerly. The community will offer 142 units in two- and five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. The property will also feature a 10,500-square-foot amenity area with a pool, pickleball court, sauna, cold plunge, jumbotron, fitness center, multi-sport simulator, study lounges, grilling and fire pit areas and additional green space for outdoor recreation. A construction timeline was not announced.

