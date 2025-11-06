Landmark, Golden Primera to Develop 546-Bed Student Housing Community Near Penn State University

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — A joint venture between Georgia-based Landmark Properties and Golden Primera will develop a 546-bed student housing community near the Penn State University campus in State College. The 11.2-acre site is located at 418-428 Westerly Parkway, and the cottage-style property will be known as The Retreat at Westerly. The community will offer 142 units in two- and five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. The property will also feature a 10,500-square-foot amenity area with a pool, pickleball court, sauna, cold plunge, jumbotron, fitness center, multi-sport simulator, study lounges, grilling and fire pit areas and additional green space for outdoor recreation. A construction timeline was not announced.