Landmark, Kane Properties Acquire 128-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — A partnership between Landmark Properties and Kane Properties has acquired Eclipse on Broad, a 128-bed student housing community located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. TSB Capital Advisors secured debt financing through Seacoast Bank for the acquisition.

Built in 2013, the community offers units in four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity, as well as five separate townhomes with private two-car garages. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, study lounges and an outdoor courtyard and grill. The property also features 68 parking spaces.