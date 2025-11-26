Wednesday, November 26, 2025
The Retreat at Boone will offer cottage-style units for students attending Appalachian State University in North Carolina. (Rendering courtesy of Atlas Bay)
Landmark-Led Group Acquires 40-Acre Site Near Appalachian State University, Plans Cottage-Style Student Housing Development

by John Nelson

BOONE, N.C. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties, HC2 Capital and Peninsula Investments has acquired a 40-acre development site near the Appalachian State University campus in Boone. The parcel will be home to a 625-bed student housing community dubbed The Retreat at Boone.

The development will offer 148 cottage-style units in three- through five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas and hammocks; a jumbotron; fire pit and grilling areas; a skate park; fitness center; golf simulator; recreational lawn games; and a computer lab.

The development team for the project, which is scheduled for completion ahead of Appalachian State’s 2027-2028 academic year, includes Landmark Construction and Niles Bolton Associates. Trustmark Bank and First Financial Bank provided construction financing.

