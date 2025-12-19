Friday, December 19, 2025
The Metropolitan on South U will be situated steps away from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. (Rendering courtesy of Myefski Architects)
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Landmark, Manulife Break Ground on 259-Bed Student Housing Community in Ann Arbor

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management have broken ground on The Metropolitan on South U, a 259-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. The project marks the sixth in a build-to-core joint venture executed with the Manulife Infrastructure Fund pool. Landmark Construction is building the project, with Myefski Architects as the architect. Peninsula Investments also partnered on the development. Located at 1208 S. University Ave., The Metropolitan on South U will feature fully furnished residences. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool and rooftop lounge. There will be roughly 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

