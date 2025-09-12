Friday, September 12, 2025
The-Mark-Knoxville
The Mark Knoxville offers 833 beds for students attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.
DevelopmentSoutheastStudent HousingTennessee

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Tennessee

by Abby Cox

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has completed The Mark Knoxville, an 833-bed student housing development located at 124 S. Concord St. near the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. The development team for the project included BKV Group and Landmark Construction.

The property offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity, ranging in size from studios to five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a rooftop clubhouse and outdoor pool with a jumbotron, 24-hour study lounge, pickleball court and a fitness center, as well as a 25,000-square-foot courtyard with grilling stations, fire pits and hammock groves. The property also features an onsite parking garage and a private shuttle service to campus.

