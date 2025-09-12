Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has completed The Mark Knoxville, an 833-bed student housing development located at 124 S. Concord St. near the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. The development team for the project included BKV Group and Landmark Construction.

The property offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity, ranging in size from studios to five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a rooftop clubhouse and outdoor pool with a jumbotron, 24-hour study lounge, pickleball court and a fitness center, as well as a 25,000-square-foot courtyard with grilling stations, fire pits and hammock groves. The property also features an onsite parking garage and a private shuttle service to campus.