Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Mark Tallahassee
The Mark Tallahassee offers 202 units ranging in configurations from studio to six-bedrooms near the Florida State University campus. (Rendering courtesy of Niles Bolton Associates)
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 860-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

by Abby Cox

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has completed The Mark Tallahassee, an 860-bed student housing development near the Florida State University (FSU) campus in Tallahassee. The development team for the project included Dwell Design and Landmark Construction.

Located at 675 W. Lafayette St., the development comprises three mid-rise buildings offering 202 fully furnished units ranging in configurations from studio to six-bedrooms. The property also offers VIP penthouse-style units with upgraded technology and appliance packages, as well as oversized common rooms with pool tables. Amenities include an 8,900-square-foot rooftop clubhouse with a pool and sun shelf overlooking the Doak S. Campbell football stadium; a fitness center with a cold plunge and sauna; 24-hour study lounge; gathering space with a grilling station; fire pits and a Jumbotron; and an additional outdoor fitness center. The Mark Tallahassee was fully leased ahead of FSU’s 2025-2026 academic year. 

