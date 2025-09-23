Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastStudent Housing

Landmark, Manulife Open 890-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STORRS, CONN. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has opened The Standard at Four Corners, an 890-bed student housing community located near the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Designed by Dwell Design, the property offers 392 fully furnished units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include an academic lounge, 24-hour study rooms, a fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, jumbotron lawn, outdoor gaming areas, fire pits, grilling stations and a clubroom. The property also features 14,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

You may also like

CrownPoint, Crossroads Break Ground on 125-Unit Multifamily Project...

JLL Brokers Sale of 80-Room Boxer Hotel in...

Hunneman Arranges $11.8M Sale of Boston Apartment Complex

JLL Arranges $38.7M Refinancing for Clear Lake Reserve...

Civic Entertainment Group Signs 12,180 SF Office Lease...

TCC, Affinius Capital Break Ground on 778,720 SF...

R.H. Ledbetter Receives $15M Equity Investment for Attainable...

Partnership Acquires 800,000 SF Galleria at Fort Lauderdale...

Highland Partners Acquires 114-Unit Multifamily Community in Ogden,...