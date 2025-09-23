Landmark, Manulife Open 890-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Connecticut

STORRS, CONN. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has opened The Standard at Four Corners, an 890-bed student housing community located near the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Designed by Dwell Design, the property offers 392 fully furnished units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include an academic lounge, 24-hour study rooms, a fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, jumbotron lawn, outdoor gaming areas, fire pits, grilling stations and a clubroom. The property also features 14,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.