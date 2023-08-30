Landmark, Manulife to Break Ground on 859-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

Management has announced plans for The Mark at Tallahassee, an 859-bed student housing development located near the Florida State University (FSU) campus in Tallahassee. The three-building community will offer fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include a rooftop clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool, sun shelf, lounge seating, a grill station, fire pits and a jumbotron; a fitness center overlooking the university’s Doak Campbell football stadium; 24-hour study lounge; collaboration space; and bike storage. The project, which is being built by Landmark’s in-house general contractor Landmark Construction, is expected for completion in August 2025.