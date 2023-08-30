Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark, Manulife to Break Ground on 859-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

by John Nelson

Management has announced plans for The Mark at Tallahassee, an 859-bed student housing development located near the Florida State University (FSU) campus in Tallahassee. The three-building community will offer fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include a rooftop clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool, sun shelf, lounge seating, a grill station, fire pits and a jumbotron; a fitness center overlooking the university’s Doak Campbell football stadium; 24-hour study lounge; collaboration space; and bike storage. The project, which is being built by Landmark’s in-house general contractor Landmark Construction, is expected for completion in August 2025.

You may also like

IMS Development Acquires 130 Acres in Huntsville, Plans...

Canyon Partners, J.P. Morgan Provide $174.6M Recapitalization Loan...

GBT Realty Obtains $88M Construction Loan for Village...

Stiles, Shorenstein Properties Top Out 110 East Office...

Baltisse, Ackerman Complete 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near...

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...

Nauset Construction Underway on 38-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Meridian Design Build Completes 392,973 SF Spec Industrial...

Realty Capital Partners Invests $11.7M in Active Adult...