Thursday, June 1, 2023
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastStudent HousingTennessee

Landmark, Manulife to Develop 834-Bed Student Housing Project in Knoxville, Tennessee

by Hayden Spiess

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has announced plans for an 834-bed student housing project in Knoxville, in the University of Tennessee market.

Upon completion, the community will feature units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property will include a rooftop pool, 24-hour study lounge, pickleball court, clubhouse, fitness center and a 25,000-square-foot courtyard with fire pits, grilling stations and hammock groves.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June for a planned opening in August 2025. Landmark Construction will serve as general contractor on the project. 

