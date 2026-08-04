Landmark, Peninsula Deliver 826-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Landmark Properties and Peninsula Investments have delivered Narrative at Columbia, an 826-bed student housing community located about one mile from the University of South Carolina (USC) campus. The 197-unit property is located at 1050 Idlewild Blvd., near Williams-Brice Stadium, the home football stadium of the USC Gamecocks.

Narrative at Columbia features a mix of two- to six-bedroom, fully furnished apartments. Amenities include a clubroom, resort-style pool, hot tub, gaming lawn, cabana and hammock grove, outdoor grilling areas, sand volleyball court, jumbotron, wellness suite and a 24/7 fitness center, as well as private study rooms, shuttle rides to campus and a computer lounge. The development team began welcoming residents on Aug. 1.

The design-build team includes Athens, Ga.-based architect E+E Architecture and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction division of Landmark Properties, which is also headquartered in Athens. With Narrative at Columbia, Landmark now owns and operates approximately 2,300 student housing beds in Columbia, with another 800 beds under development.