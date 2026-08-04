Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Narrative at Columbia features two- to six-bedroom apartments, along with a clubroom, resort-style pool, hot tub and gaming lawn, among other amenities.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark, Peninsula Deliver 826-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Landmark Properties and Peninsula Investments have delivered Narrative at Columbia, an 826-bed student housing community located about one mile from the University of South Carolina (USC) campus. The 197-unit property is located at 1050 Idlewild Blvd., near Williams-Brice Stadium, the home football stadium of the USC Gamecocks.

Narrative at Columbia features a mix of two- to six-bedroom, fully furnished apartments. Amenities include a clubroom, resort-style pool, hot tub, gaming lawn, cabana and hammock grove, outdoor grilling areas, sand volleyball court, jumbotron, wellness suite and a 24/7 fitness center, as well as private study rooms, shuttle rides to campus and a computer lounge. The development team began welcoming residents on Aug. 1.

The design-build team includes Athens, Ga.-based architect E+E Architecture and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction division of Landmark Properties, which is also headquartered in Athens. With Narrative at Columbia, Landmark now owns and operates approximately 2,300 student housing beds in Columbia, with another 800 beds under development.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Apartment Complex in...

PNC Bank Provides Financing for Three Affordable Housing...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $137.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Keystone Completes Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Philadelphia

Berkadia Brokers $8.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Richman Group Obtains Three Loans for Luxury Apartment...

Home Depot to Open First Store in Southern...

Regions Originates $64.3M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...

Northmarq Arranges $52.1M in Financing for Maple Knoll...