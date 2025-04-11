Friday, April 11, 2025
The Mark Mansfield will be Landmark Properties’ second asset in the Storrs market. The site was formerly proposed as the location for another student housing development.
Landmark, Peninsula to Develop 738-Bed Student Housing Project in Storrs, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STORRS, CONN. — A partnership between Georgia-based developer Landmark Properties and Miami-based private equity real estate firm Peninsula Investments will develop The Mark Mansfield, a 738-bed student housing project in Storrs, home of the University of Connecticut. The 1.5-acre site at 134 N. Eagleville Road is adjacent to campus. Information on specific floor plans and amenities was not disclosed, but The Mark Mansfield’s residences will be fully furnished residences with high-end finishes. In addition, the property will house approximately 7,000 square feet of retail space that will be occupied by Huskies Tavern, which is currently located onsite. A construction timeline was also not disclosed.

