Landmark, Peninsula to Develop 738-Bed Student Housing Project in Storrs, Connecticut

STORRS, CONN. — A partnership between Georgia-based developer Landmark Properties and Miami-based private equity real estate firm Peninsula Investments will develop The Mark Mansfield, a 738-bed student housing project in Storrs, home of the University of Connecticut. The 1.5-acre site at 134 N. Eagleville Road is adjacent to campus. Information on specific floor plans and amenities was not disclosed, but The Mark Mansfield’s residences will be fully furnished residences with high-end finishes. In addition, the property will house approximately 7,000 square feet of retail space that will be occupied by Huskies Tavern, which is currently located onsite. A construction timeline was also not disclosed.