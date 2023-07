BATON ROUGE, LA. — Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has acquired The Lodges at 777, a student housing community located in Baton Rouge, roughly two miles from Louisiana State University (LSU). Constructed in 2011, the property comprises 1,290 beds across 382 units. Amenities at the community, which was 100 percent preleased for the fall 2023 term at the time of sale, include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.